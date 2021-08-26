Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") is pleased to announce that the Company is remobilizing staff to the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia to restart its drill program. With improved conditions, wildfire risk to our operations has been reduced, allowing the Company to resume work. The Company will continue to monitor the situation closely and act accordingly throughout the remainder of the summer fire season.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Special thanks to all fire fighters and first responders who work tirelessly to contain the wildfires. Kodiak is now able to resume work at our MPD drill program after only a short interruption which will not have a material impact on the large exploration program we are undertaking at MPD this year. We are looking forward to many drill results throughout the autumn and winter and expect to update the market about our progress in the near future."

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

