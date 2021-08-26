Bryce Winkelman Joins Quantum Metric as Chief Business and Strategy Officer

Former Qualtrics leader to head strategic initiatives to accelerate Quantum Metric's continued market growth and industry innovation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced that Bryce Winkelman will serve as its Chief Business and Strategy Officer. With his experience over the last 14 years growing Qualtrics from start-up to public company, Bryce will advance Quantum Metric's market reach and identify strategic ways to grow with the evolving digital landscape.

"My experience has shown me that people, not technology, sit at the heart of any successful business," said Winkelman. "Through the partnership with Qualtrics, I've had the opportunity to see the unique, people-centric value Quantum Metric brings to the brands they work with, their customers and its own employees. I'm thrilled to join Quantum Metric and have the opportunity to contribute to the next chapter of company growth and innovation."

At Qualtrics, Winkelman held roles including Global Head of Solution Strategy for Employee Experience and Global Head of Digital CX. He established and ran teams in the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, providing solutions spanning employee and customer experience across all verticals. Winkelman is based in Salt Lake City and will report directly to Quantum Metric CEO and founder, Mario Ciabarra.

"Bryce has had a front row seat to the digital customer evolution and brings a distinct perspective to Quantum Metric that will allow us to remain on the forefront of industry innovation," said Ciabarra. "It's an exciting time at Quantum Metric, as we continue to attract new team members, like Bryce, that not only are experts in their craft, but continue to uphold our commitments to passion, persistence and integrity. This has been our recipe for success in the past and will continue to guide our rapid growth in the marketplace."

Winkelman is the latest of a number of industry experts who have joined Quantum Metric over the past few months. In August, Quantum Metric also welcomed Elissa Quinby as Senior Director of Retail Marketing. Having spent seven years with Amazon Retail, Quinby brings unique retail expertise that will enable Quantum Metric to build better partnerships with customers and boost their success. In addition, Ben Child joined Quantum Metric as Vice President of Brand in June, bringing his extensive experience in leading creative teams at Domo, Workfront and Adobe.

Quantum Metric kicked off 2021 by becoming one of the year's first tech unicorns, with a valuation above $1 billion and a $200 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners. The company has seen continued phenomenal success, with a 100-percent customer retention for the first half of the year. For information on Quantum Metric and its leadership team visit: www.Quantummetric.com

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most - your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559642/Quantum_Metric_Logo.jpg