Imprivata and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Unveil New Digital Identity Solutions on Microsoft Azure

The digital identity company for healthcare and beyond fortifies its cloud focus by introducing Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata Confirm ID solutions on Microsoft Azure.



LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, today announced the availability of two of its flagship digital identity solutions on Microsoft Azure. The expansion of Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata Confirm ID to the cloud fortifies the company's focus on advancing digital transformation efforts for healthcare organisations looking to enhance security and clinical efficiency with cloud scalability. Additionally, it builds on Imprivata's existing collaboration with Microsoft, which include its identity governance solution for Microsoft Azure and Healthcare Seamless SSO, among others.

"We're pleased to extend our digital identity capabilities to the cloud while deepening our partnership with Microsoft," said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. "Through Imprivata OneSign and Confirm ID, healthcare organisations can securely and conveniently access clinical applications and patient information both inside and outside of the hospital, and from any device, so they can focus on what matters most: delivering high quality patient care."

With a simple badge-tap or fingerprint scan, Imprivata OneSignfor Microsoft Azure enables healthcare organisations to deliver SSO from any device and any location for every end-user, with fast and secure access to on-premises, legacy, and SAML 2.0 cloud apps from private or shared workstations, virtual desktops, and mobile devices.

Imprivata Confirm ID is a comprehensive identity access and multifactor authentication solution purpose-built for healthcare. The need for holistic, enterprise-wide multifactor authentication in healthcare has never been greater. Imprivata Confirm ID enables secure and convenient authentication of remote network access, electronic prescribing, medical devices, and clinical authentication workflows such as medication dispensing, administering, and wasting.

"This latest collaboration with Imprivata takes us one step further in our continued push to help healthcare advance its digital transformation journey through tight integrations that fit the unique needs of our hybrid healthcare customers," said Randy Nale, Director, US Healthcare Industry Solutions at Microsoft. "We look forward to working with Imprivata as we continue to innovate to provide joint digital identity solutions that are purpose-built for hybrid healthcare."

Learn more about how Imprivata and Microsoft are working together to remove digital transformation barriers across healthcare organisations, by visiting: https://www.imprivata.co.uk/microsoft-insights .

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare's unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

