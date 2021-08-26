Passport Technology Inc. Partners With Resorts World Las Vegas With the Installation of LiveCage Cashier and Cash Automation Platform

Passport Technology provides its industry-leading cashier and cage automation solution to Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology to the gaming industry, announced today the installation of its comprehensive LiveCage® cashier automation platform at Resorts World Las Vegas. This partnership is a significant milestone for Passport in North America and an expansion of Passport's relationship with Genting.

Passport's LiveCage platform redefines cashier-to-guest interaction by combining Passport's proprietary cash transaction software suite with award-winning cash-dispensing hardware. The solution streamlines and automates cashier-executed cash-dispense transactions in the cage environment and includes centralized administration, reporting and monitoring. LiveCage features Passport's innovative, proprietary data-capture technology, which seamlessly integrates all casino payment, slot management and RFID chip technology providers into one cashier-friendly interface. Once processed, transactions are completed with an automated cash dispense, ensuring both speed and accuracy for the cashier and guest. The LiveCage platform affords Resorts World Las Vegas a strategic advantage in guest satisfaction and casino cage operations. The LiveCage system has a proven record and is highly praised by existing customers for dramatically improving labor efficiencies, reducing variances to near-zero and enhancing the guest experience with shorter wait times.

"Passport's vision is to lead in both cash and cashless solutions, so we are delighted Resorts World Las Vegas shares our passion for technology that simultaneously addresses efficiencies of operation and improvement of the guest experience. At this unique point in time, LiveCage also promises a safer and more secure environment," states John Steely, CIO and COO, Passport Technology. "Passport is keenly focused on innovation while continually improving our core competencies, always seeking to collaborate with our valued partners and providing the industry's best support infrastructure."

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $25 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Passport will be providing demonstrations of LiveCage at booth #3630 during the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

Press Contact:

Max Aceituno

Chief Marketing Officer

Passport Technology Inc.

max@passporttechnology.com

SOURCE: Passport Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661442/Passport-Technology-Inc-Partners-With-Resorts-World-Las-Vegas-With-the-Installation-of-LiveCage-Cashier-and-Cash-Automation-Platform