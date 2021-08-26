Driving innovations with Open RAN and enterprise 5G solutions

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading data center hardware solution provider, today announced details around its participation at the Big 5G Event 2021, being held onsite as well as virtually from August 30 September 3, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver. QCT will showcase 5G demos and solutions developed alongside ecosystem partners (Intel, Red Hat, Robin.io, Wind River, DZS) at Booth #900a for both public and private networks and share their latest insights at the event.

QCT 5G Demos, Solutions, and Partner Highlights at the Big 5G Event:

QCT 5G solutions span data center and edge, to on-premise, with two major product lines, IronInfra and OmniPOD, to address infrastructure modernization and digital transformation needs.

IronInfra Product Line : QCT provides IronCloud and IronEdge solutions for telecom infrastructures. IronCloud Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solutions for telecom operators. QCT IronCloud provides cloud native infrastructures for mobile network operators running 5G core, vRAN, CNFs, and CDN use cases through its ecosystem partnerships. IronEdge QCT's edge solutions that have been approved by the Telecom Infra Project for building and supporting Open RAN in different scenarios, including Centralized RAN, Distributed RAN and MEC use cases.

OmniPOD Product Line : End-to-end enterprise 5G network solutions that help achieve the realization of dynamic 5G applications and services. OmniCore : QCT's cloud-native, virtualized 5G core network solution that features high-availability designs to meet reliability demands and allows for the optimization of network functions. OmniRAN : QCT's 5G RAN solution consisting of BBU, FHGW, and RRU with flexible system configurations to fulfill diverse coverage and capacity needs. OmniView : QCT's Operations Administration and Management (OAM) system to manage and monitor OmniCore and OmniRAN.

Ecosystem Partner Highlights : Developments alongside the following partners will be on-hand. Intel/Red Hat : QCT builds an Open RAN CU/DU with Red Hat OpenShift, Intel FlexRAN and OpenNESS operator. It achieves automation of installation and configuration and allows easy resource management and monitoring for operators. Robin.io : QCT and Robin.io developed an open and extensible cloud-native automation platform for deployment and lifecycle management of the entire 5G stack, both VNF and CNF with industry leading TCO. Wind River : As a first wave partner to the Wind River Studio Hardware Ready Program, QCT completed self-validation with data center and edge servers which benefit service providers in quickly reducing OPEX while accelerating the introduction of new high-value services. DZS : The QCT and DZS Converged Edge Cloud Blueprints provide simple, easy-to-deploy, jointly validated reference configurations of hardware and software for 5G network services and deployments across the Core, RAN, and Edge Access domains.

QCT experts will be available at Booth #900a to share their 5G journey and deployments for multiple customer POCs across industry verticals such as manufacturing, agriculture, and entertainment. Learn more at: https://go.qct.io/telco/

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.QCT.io

