B2Broker Group is pleased to officially announce the launch of its venture fund, B2Broker VC. B2Broker VC is led by a team that is one of the most successful and fast-growing financial technology groups with in-depth expertise in sectors ranging from IT development to capital management. The venture fund will enable the investment in, and nurture of external projects that are of interest such as new fintech startups and payment systems, and will create synergies for the group.

First Ventures

Back in 2017, like many other tech industry giants, B2Broker Group started working on its own internal corporate venture fund. This was focused on the development of a number of specific projects. Since then, the capitalisation of the group's fund has grown steadily and now includes a number of projects in which the company has invested over $15 million so far. This is an exciting project which has enabled the development of a modern financial and technological ecosystem on the basis of the B2Broker group of companies.

Of particular focus is the launch of B2BinPay in 2017, a payment system which has become one of the most modern and technologically progressive platforms in the world, B2BX, a platform for the trading of digital assets which is licenced in the EU, Eqwire, a digital banking service, and last but not least, the group's most expensive and complex project, B2Prime, which is an integrated liquidity provider with licences in different jurisdictions, including Europe and CIS.

External Projects

With the experience acquired on these internal projects and the business-processes that have been developed, B2Broker VC has also started investing in external projects. One of the most noteworthy of these is the innovative Coinsbuy, a project designed to cater for the growing demand for buying crypto using a credit or debit card. This will be a complementary project to B2Broker's ecosystem.

Throughout this process, B2Broker VC identified the most interesting sectors such as fintech, IT development and automation, as well as startups offering products for the brokerage market.

Procedures and Stages

The most important aspect that the group seeks in its partners is conscientiousness, a clear vision and a good understanding of the market. B2Broker VC considers all potential recipients of investments as long-term strategic partners who in partnership, will move towards global leadership in the various market sectors.

B2Broker VC always finds the most convenient way of investment and cooperation both through equity holding and via convertible loans, which make the terms of cooperation as flexible as possible.

Companies who wish to apply for funding follow a step-by-step procedure starting with the preparation of an application and documents. This is followed by a product performance evaluation, follow-up questions and a series of meetings and evaluations before the final decision is made. After the signing of various documents and agreements, the first tranche of investment will be released after a process which takes between 2-6 months.

The kind of projects that are of interest to B2Broker VC are ones that match the group's goals and business model. These include:

Fintech development: Products and services for Forex, securities, derivatives, CFD and crypto markets.

IT development: Development of payment systems, trading and brokerage platforms, risk management systems, analytical systems.

We are particularly interested in companies who have Bridges Technology and plugins for MT4/5, Trading Platforms for FX/CFD trading and those who have built trading platforms for Crypto Perpetual Futures, Crypto Spot trading and Securities trading on Exchanges. We are also looking for HUB and liquidity aggregation solutions and technology for market making on crypto exchanges.

Automation: Products in the field of automation of external systems and process automation services.

Products/services suitable for B2Broker's ecosystem such as KYC solutions, marketing services, products and services for the brokerage market.

Companies that end up working with the B2Broker Group will be handed the keys to the development of a young company that includes both financial assistance and access to the group's infrastructure, its offices, and development teams, as well as top financial and marketing expertise.

Applications

B2Broker VC carefully considers each application received and investigates the possible mechanisms of cooperation, regardless of the size of the company and entrepreneurial experience among the founders.

To submit your application and become a global leader with B2Broker VC email us at vc@b2broker.com or visit our website.

