Led by C5 Capital, the investment validates Oomnitza's differentiated approach to managing the new enterprise hybrid IT environment

Oomnitza, the pioneer in SaaS-based Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, announced it has completed a $20 million growth funding round led by C5 Capital, and includes Aspenwood Ventures (also known as Hummer Winblad Venture Partners) and Gula Tech Adventures, along with existing investors Riverside Acceleration Capital and Shasta Ventures. In total, Oomnitza has raised $35 million to fulfill its mission of improving the way enterprises manage and secure their technology assets.

Oomnitza's customers include many technology unicorns as well as Fortune 500 organizations across retail, hospitality, automotive, and financial services sectors. These companies, representing more than $3 trillion of market capitalization, have adopted Oomnitza's solution to become their system of record to manage their technology assets.

"Our customers have been telling us that the traditional approach of managing technology in siloed tools was not working, and that for the first time with Oomnitza, they have a single source of truth for all their technology portfolios," said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Oomnitza. "With our new capital partners' deep experience in technology and security, we are boosting product innovation, market reach and are innovating on new ways to address this fast growing and dynamic market."

Oomnitza's Enterprise Technology Management product enables organizations to integrate and manage their diverse technology portfolio, including endpoint devices, applications, cloud infrastructure, networking, and accessories.

"Oomnitza has created a new category-defining solution that provides immediate impact for organizations seeking to scale and maximize their technology ROI as evidenced by their rapid growth and enthusiastically positive customer feedback," said William Kilmer, Managing Partner at C5 Capital. "We believe that Oomnitza will be the solution of choice for organizations seeking to effectively manage their technology because customers who use their solution see strong, consistent, and rapid results."

To date, more than 150 companies have adopted Oomnitza to bridge traditional technology silos and scale their assets while managing rapidly changing requirements in security, compliance, procurement, and improving employee experience.

"Cybersecurity needs to rely on a clear inventory and management of all technology assets, and this has been lacking until now. With Oomnitza's Enterprise Technology Management solution, organizations finally have the foundation for effective cybersecurity," said Steve Kishi, Managing Director at Aspenwood Ventures.

The move to a hybrid IT ecosystem requires an aggressive and revolutionary way of thinking about security, compliance, and the overall employee experience.

"We are excited to join Oomnitza during this critical inflection point as the team continues to expand its enterprise offering and customer base," said Ron Gula, President of Gula Tech Adventures. "Oomnitza is the right technology at this time, focusing on the immediate global challenges of digital transformation, moving to the cloud, explosion of endpoints and devices, and the dynamism of working from anywhere. All IT teams deserve a solution that keeps them secure in the constantly evolving technology landscape."

Riverside Acceleration Capital and Shasta Ventures also supported Oomnitza's previous round of funding, completed in August 2020.

"We've been privileged to have a front-row seat to the growth of Oomnitza's team and to the continued expansion and maturation of the Oomnitza platform," said Jonathan Drillings, Partner at Riverside Acceleration Capital. "With the capability to manage all IT assets, and with intuitive automation frameworks, Oomnitza gives enterprises the ability to holistically manage their IT ecosystem and better control IT costs and security on- and off-premises."

"Oomnitza's approach to managing IT technology is critical in today's massive and abrupt shift to a work-from-anywhere environment and accelerated move to the cloud," said Nitin Chopra, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures and Board Member at Oomnitza. "The legacy data center approach is going away, and Oomnitza is perfectly positioned with the right technology to manage and secure the new IT infrastructure."

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza is the first Enterprise Technology Management solution that provides a single source of truth for endpoints, applications, cloud, networking, and accessories. Our customers can orchestrate lifecycle processes, from purchase to end-of-life, across all IT assets, ensuring their technology is secure, compliant, and optimized, enabling their employees. Oomnitza is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.oomnitza.com.

About C5 Capital Limited

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem and in the transformation of critical infrastructure, including cyber security, cloud, AI, energy, and space. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a secure digital future with an investment strategy that is based on building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our mission. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

About Aspenwood Ventures Hummer Winblad Venture Partners

Aspenwood Ventures (www.aspenwoodvc.com) is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm that leads pre-seed to Series A investments in enterprise software companies. Lars Leckie and Steve Kishi are the firm's managing directors, who spent 15 years each at Hummer Winblad Venture Partners prior to founding Aspenwood Ventures, where past early-stage investments include Mulesoft, Sonatype, Five9, Hopin, and Neuvector.

About Gula Tech Adventures

Gula Tech Adventures is a cybersecurity and technology-focused venture capital firm. At Gula Tech Adventures, we seek to increase the pervasiveness of cybersecurity in critical infrastructure and industries, improve awareness of cybersecurity risks, and provide opportunities for recruitment and training of the cybersecurity workforce. For more information about Gula Tech Adventures, please visit https://Gula.Tech.

About Riverside Acceleration Capital

Riverside Acceleration Capital (RAC) provides flexible growth capital to expansion-stage B2B software and technology companies, through an investment structure that maximizes alignment while minimizing dilution. RAC is part of The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 800 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 130 companies. For more information, visit https://www.riverside.ac.

About Shasta Ventures

Shasta Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with a 15-year track record of investing in groundbreaking startups like Anaplan, Zuora, Nextdoor, SendBird, Lattice, Glint, Highspot, and hundreds more. Shasta now invests in innovative early-stage enterprises. By focusing just on these sectors, we can dive deeper to produce better outcomes. Our investment in Shasta Elevate gives enterprise founders the playbook, tools, and support they need to scale faster.

