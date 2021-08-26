Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Provides an Operational Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK", "Link Global" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, provides an update on business operations and recent developments in Alberta.

On August 19, 2021, after working with the Alberta Utilities Commission ("AUC" or the "Commission") Staff in a joint submission to the Commission for the past six months and scrutinizing the Company's operations in Alberta, a decision was made by the AUC to require the Company to seek additional approvals for two of the Company's smaller operating facilities and halt these operations until such approvals are obtained.

Link currently operates the following sites in Alberta:

3.75MW at Kirkwall,

5MW at Campbell, and

10MW at Westlock.

The larger 10MW site continues to operate within the AUC regulatory framework. Based on the feedback from AUC, Kirkwall site will be safely shut down effective August 26, 2021 until such approvals are obtained. The Company is the process of working with the AUC for such review.

The operations at the Campbell site will also be shut down on August 26th, will be moved to another location and subject to review and approval by the Commission.

In February of 2021, the Company was contacted by the AUC due to a noise complaint made by a homeowner with a property that is approximately 850 meters east of the Campbell site. Link Global took immediate actions to provide the AUC with the documentation requested in response to the complaint and provided remedies for noise reduction.

Link Global has worked cooperatively with the AUC at every step of the way through a " joint submission process". The complaint resulted in a full and detailed review by the AUC of all of the Company's operational sites.

"The high level of scrutiny on all of Link Global's operations by the Alberta Utilities Commission that resulted from this process has given us confidence that we can achieve compliance on our existing sites, but also new sites moving forward." said Link Global CEO, Stephen Jenkins. "In consideration of the neighbour's concerns, at the Sturgeon County site we are moving forward with plans to move this plant to a new location even though we currently meet all noise compliance standards for the Campbell site. We do recognize it is important to listen to the local community and in particular one neighbour's concerns with respect to the facility. The agility of our units allows us to be flexible and respond when the need for mobility becomes obvious."

In order to correct some information inaccurately represented in a recent media article and to keep our shareholders fully informed about the facts related to the situation, Link Global submits the following timeline and facts:

Link Global was contacted by the Alberta Utilities Commission on February 11, 2021, with a request to conduct a second detailed noise survey of its operations in both the daytime and nighttime at our Campbell site.

Link Global completed the requested survey on February 26, 2021, with the outcome being extremely close to compliant. Further mitigation work was undertaken to ensure LINK met the requirements.

Sound barriers were then installed. A follow-up survey was completed showing full compliance for both daytime and nighttime operational standards.

Between March and June 2021, Link Global and the Alberta Utilities Commission worked collaboratively on a joint submission to the AUC board for consideration, - this submission was completed together in a spirit of cooperation.

The joint submission was provided to the board of the AUC on June 18, 2021.

Link Global followed up with the AUC on numerous occasions since June 18, 2021 inquiring about the timeline and any additional measures that the company could take to address any items. Unfortunately, the AUC did not respond regarding our outreach requests.

Link Global was informed of the AUC board's decision on August 19 th , 61 days after submission.

, 61 days after submission. Despite meeting noise standards, Link Global understands that neighbours in this area have a high sensitivity to the operation and the Company is taking action to relocate the plant from the Campbell site as soon as operationally possible to a new site fully operational within a 4-5 week timeframe.

The Campbell site is only one of several Link Global sites. The Company continues to operate successfully on other sites in Alberta.

"Link Global is breaking ground in this relatively new industry. Inevitably, unknown challenges will have to be tackled along the way," added Jenkins. "We worked closely and transparently with the Alberta Utilities Commission, even providing a "joint submission" to the board due to the unknown nature of many factors. We have grown as a company due to this experience and we are now focussing on expanding other sites for our industry in Alberta."

Link Global currently operates other sites in Alberta, which have been reviewed by AUC and any items that have been requested to bring the sites to the exempt status are being implemented expeditiously. These other sites collectively make up the majority of the Company's generation capacity and meet or exceed all regulatory standards.

