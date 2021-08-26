Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Gerd Pieper Resigns from the Supervisory Board

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Mr. Gerd Pieper informed our company today that he is resigning from his mandate as chairman and member of the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for an important reason, namely with regard to his personal health situation, with effect from the end of September 24th, 2021.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661504/Gerd-Pieper-Resigns-from-the-Supervisory-Board