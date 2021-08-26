Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Oneview Healthcare's Care Experience Platform (CXP) to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Following the launch of the cloud-based CXP earlier this year, Oneview Healthcaretodayannounced the availability of CXP Cloud Enterprisein the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Oneview customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Oneview's CXP Cloud Enterprise provides digital tools for patients, families, and caregivers to improve the care experience during hospital visits. The bedside platform integrates communications, education, entertainment, and other patient comfort features in an easy-to-use solution that empowers the patient, family, and caregivers with knowledge and tools to improve care experiences and clinical outcomes.

Accessed on touchscreens, televisions, and other digital touchpoints, CXP Cloud Enterprise provides patients and families with more control, frees care teams from manual tasks, and reduces complexity for the organization. Reporting and self-service dashboards enable health systems to understand utilization, identify opportunities for optimizations and track return on investment. Oneview is committed to data security and privacy, with ISO27001 and ISO27701 certification, selecting the Azure cloud for its security best practice and regulatory compliance.

"We are delighted to make CXP Cloud Enterprise available to cloud customers in the Azure Marketplace," said Niall O'Neill, Chief Customer Officer for Oneview. "Our personalized, secure, scalable, cloud-based care experience platform gives us a strong competitive advantage, and now customers can benefit from easier procurement as well as counting toward their Azure consumption commitment, where they have one."

"The cloud enablement of Oneview's patient experience platform is a game-changer," said Dr. Simon Kos, Healthcare Industry Executive, Microsoft. "It means that health organizations can deploy more quickly, with greater predictability and less specialized resources, all on the trusted Azure cloud. This is a win for patients, clinicians and healthcare organizations that put patient experience and outcomes first."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Oneview Healthcare's Care Experience Platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

Available as a tiered product offering to meet individual hospital requirements, Oneview CXP Cloud Enterprise is available in the Azure Marketplace now.

Learn more about Oneview CXP Cloud Enterprise at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Oneview Healthcare

For healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care, Oneview Healthcare provides digital tools for patients, families, and caregivers to improve the care experience. Unifying a facility's systems, content, and services into one digital platform with dedicated devices at the point of care, Oneview helps deliver more control for patients and families, more time for care teams, and less complexity for executives and IT teams. Oneview is proud to partner with leading healthcare systems in the United States, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia.

For more information:

Please visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005559/en/

Contacts:

For investment opportunities, please contact:

James Fitter, CEO

Oneview Healthcare

jfitter@oneviewhealthcare.com