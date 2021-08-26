Restaurant & Foodservice Show: The 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show Postponed - Will Move Next In Person Event to 2022

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group has made the decision to postpone the 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Healthy Food Expo Florida that were scheduled for September 19-20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. This decision was made following conversations with exhibitors, operators, sponsors, and speakers who recommended moving the next in person live event to 2022 as a result of health and safety conditions related to the pandemic in Orlando. Dates and venue will be announced shortly.

"Our events are here to support the industry as a partner, and although disappointed that we will not be able to gather this September, we know this is the right decision," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "The most basic value proposition of this Show is to connect in person with peers, vendors and speakers - in a safe environment free from health risks. After speaking with many of our attendees, vendors and partners over the past weeks, we understand and share our industry's concern for their own safety, as well as that of their colleagues and loved ones. We are grateful for the feedback from those here in Florida, as well as those who would be traveling to Florida for the Show."

She added, "We will use this time to refocus the 2022 event to meet the ever changing needs of this evolving industry with an emphasis on event experience and value. We look forward to sharing exciting updates with you, including new ways to make personal and professional connections; learning from unique and exciting content to enhance your business and your career; and discovering the products to enhance your menu, deliver operational efficiency and improve your guest's experience. We value our role in supporting you, and our commitment to that remains strong and unwavering."

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show is sponsored by The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), Florida's premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association. Founded in 1946 as the Florida Restaurant Association, FRLA merged with the Florida Hotel and Motel Association in 2006. FRLA's more than 10,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association's mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida's $111.7 billion hospitality industry which represents 1.5 million employees. Dedicated to safeguarding the needs of the membership, FRLA provides legislative advocacy to ensure the voices of its members are heard and their interests are protected. The association offers regulatory compliance and food safety training through SafeStaff® and FRLA's subsidiary, RCS Training. The FRLA Educational Foundation provides industry-developed, career-building high school programs throughout the state.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Healthy Food Expo, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Restaurant & Foodservice Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661516/The-2021-Florida-Restaurant-Lodging-Show-Postponed--Will-Move-Next-In-Person-Event-to-2022