Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861171 ISIN: US8354951027 Ticker-Symbol: SNS 
Frankfurt
26.08.21
17:00 Uhr
54,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,91 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,0055,5017:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2021 | 17:41
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Tube & Core Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announced today that due to inflationary pressures on the business, it will raise prices by 8 percent on all tube and core grades sold in the Company's EMEA regions. The increase will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 1st September 2021.

"We have seen further considerable increases in the cost of raw materials since beginning of the year, and we expect these to further escalate. In addition, we face significant inflationary costs for transport, packaging, energy and labour. We have taken continued efforts to optimize and implemented saving programs but cannot absorb these massive increases anymore," said Karsten Kemmerling, Division VP - Sales & Marketing EMEA.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.


SONOCO PRODUCTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.