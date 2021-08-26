DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Change

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Change 26-Aug-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Change

London, UK, 26 August 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, hereby announces that Craig Brown has today resigned as a non-executive Director of the Company in order to concentrate on his other business interests.

The Board wishes to thank him for his significant contribution to the Company and his guidance and support to the Board provided over the past four-years of his tenure, and to wish him every success in all his on-going and future endeavours.

Coinsilium intends to appoint an additional non-executive Director in due course.

The Directors of Coinsilium take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker) Buchanan Communications +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Chris Lane / Toto Berger E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com (Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, an NFT technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium's shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: BOA TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 120876 EQS News ID: 1229261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)