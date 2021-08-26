With their goal of Disrupting Tobacco, GGII exhibits at the White Label Show, with a new CBD and Hemp track, with an effort to attract new white label joint venture partners that will use GGII's intellectual property and manufacturing to create Hemp CBD Cigarettes and other Herb Smokables

Why is the new Hemp and CBD white label track important?

It's focused on existing companies that want to start selling Hemp and CBD

companies that want to start selling Hemp and CBD The white label show attracts new entrepreneurs that are just starting in Hemp and CBD

entrepreneurs that are just starting in Hemp and CBD Jorge Olson is a Keynote Speaker on the Keynote Speaker 1 stage, on opening day, educating potential customers and buyers to the company's existing Hemp CBD Cigarette brands, and partner potential for joint ventures

on the Keynote Speaker 1 stage, on opening day, educating potential customers and buyers to the company's existing Hemp CBD Cigarette brands, and partner potential for joint ventures GGII will showcase their Hemp CBD Vending Machines

The Real Stuff Hemp CBD Cigarettes will offer distribution opportunities to white label companies, as well as affiliate programs for influencers

will offer distribution opportunities to white label companies, as well as affiliate programs for influencers Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII, has existing appointments with partners and investors in one place

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") is exhibiting at the White Label Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, booth 2007, where Jorge Olson, co-founder of Hempacco, a subsidiary of GGII, is a keynote speaker, on September first and second of 2021. GGII attends the show to attract new Hemp CBD Cigarette brand partners, and The Real Stuff Hemp Cigarette customers, furthering their mission of Disrupting Tobacco.





Jorge Olson Keynote Speaker

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/94541_jorge%20olsen%20keynote%20speaker.jpg.

Green Globe International, Inc. will attend the White Label show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 1, 2, 2021, exhibiting at booth 2007, to attract customers and partners for their Hemp CBD Vending Machines, Hemp CBD Cigarettes, and white label joint venture partners. Jorge Olson is one of the Keynote Speakers, speaking September 1, at 4:15 PM, speaking on Wholesale Distribution into Convenience Stores.

"The White Label Show now has a new track dedicated exclusively for Hemp and CBD," says Sandro Piancone, CEO and Chairman of Green Globe International, Inc., "this is one of the big reasons why we're exhibiting. With this new track we'll planning on onboarding new customers for wholesale distribution as well as partners for our Hemp CBD white label program and new customers and partners for our six hundred CBD Vending Machines through our wholly owned subsidiary Hempbox Vending, Inc," concluded Sandro Piancone.

Green Globe International, Inc. will exhibit at the White Label Show with Hempacco, Co. Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary. Hempacco's mission is Disrupting Tobacco with alternatives to tobacco cigarettes, including Hemp, Herbs, CBG, and CBG Cigarettes. To book an appointment with a Hempacco salesperson during the show, call (775) 473-1201.

"I'm a keynote speaker at the white label show," said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder of Hempacco, "My keynote speech is: How to sell to 100,000 retailers with wholesale distribution strategies. In this keynote speech I'll show potential partners how Sandro and I have grown brands with wholesale distributors, selling into supermarkets and convenience stores. I've created over 1,000 Fast Moving Consumer Goods and sold them using these same strategies," concluded Jorge Olson. You can get a free ticket for the show and to see Jorge Olson speak here: https://www.whitelabelexpo.com/speakers/jorge-olson/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII) :

Green Globe International, "GGII" is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Add Your Name to The Hempacco Investor Email List

To be added to GGII investor email list to be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please subscribe using this link: https://newsroom.newsfilecorp.com/lists/8020/490, or for additional information, please call Investor Relations Partners at 323-380-4500.

You can purchase The Real Stuff Hemp Cigarettes by clicking here or copy-paste https://www.realstuffsmokables.com to your browser and get free samples of our Hemp Blunts. Wholesale distributors and retailers get wholesale pricing by calling (775) 473-1201.

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Investor Relations

IR@hempaccopackaging.com

Here are other Press Release headlines from GGII - Hempacco:

List the latest PR's or the ones we want to highlight.

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Licenses Hemp Cigarette Manufacturing Technology to CBD Cigarette Company

Green Globe Intl. Chairman, Dr. Stuart Titus, to Serve as Panelist at 7th CBD Outlook Conference

Green Globe Intl. Signs LOI to Acquire Patent to Make Marijuana Paper

Green Globe Intl. - HempBox Vending Partners with Industry Giant SUZOHAPP to Rollout HempBoxes Across Its Network

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Partners with the Pelican Group to Rollout HempBoxesTM Nationwide

Green Globe Intl. - Hempacco Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Stuart Titus as Chairman of The Board of Directors

GGII Announces 20 Billion Share Reduction in Issued and Outstanding Common Stock

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco to Be Featured in New Hemp and Cannabis Documentary Debuting at Sonoma Film Festival

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Announces New Initiative to License Their Technology to Manufacture Cannabis Cigarettes

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Receives Purchase Order for 250,000 packs of CBD Hemp Cigarettes from Ace & Axle, The Largest in Company History

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco launches CalivibesDelta8.com & Signs Joint Venture Agreement to launch Calivibes Delta8 Hemp Cigarettes with a 50% Ownership Stake

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco to Produce a Portfolio of Flavored Hemp Paper Wraps or Hemp Blunts, with the First Order of $230,000

GGII Green Globe - Hempacco Files Patent Application for Cigarette Filter Infusion Technology for Cannabis, Tobacco, Herb, and Hemp Cigarettes, Furthering Their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco

Green Globe - GGII Licenses Patent for Terpene Spraying Technology from Open Book Extracts, Furthering their Mission of Disrupting Tobacco

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94541.