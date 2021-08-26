RushNet, Inc.: heliosDX Adds Artificial Intelligence to its Suite of Diagnostics Services and Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company" or "heliosDX") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into the diagnostic laboratory. heliosDX signed an agreement to utilize Arkstone OneChoice® technology and reporting. The companies have been working to integrate the OneChoice® technology into the heliosDX systems the last month. The project is nearing completion with test results already meeting expectations.

This is a major upgrade to heliosDX and our infectious disease platform. Through Arkstone, we expect to be able to utilize machine-learning artificial intelligence to better guide physicians with multiple treatment plans based on many patient factors. Once analysis has been completed, the patient's report will be assigned an ArkScore, which essentially identifies the severity of infection should one be detected. The report will also offer recommended treatment and secondary treatment options should one be available. heliosDX believes this is a tremendous advantage to the many physicians using our infectious disease platform. Ultimately, the physician will make the final determination for patient treatment, but, we believe, the Arkstone technology is a state-of-the-art guide for the physicians and staff.

We share this view of the technology from the Arkstone website: "…The OneChoice® decision engine combines machine-learning artificial intelligence with decades of deep infectious disease expertise to guide physicians to a singular treatment regimen that targets the most relevant infection, with the lowest risk to the patient…"

"…When faced with multiple detected organisms, physicians often over-prescribe antibiotics, instead of finding a singular treatment regimen. OneChoice® weighs dozens of variables, including the source of infection, the organisms and resistance genes detected, patient allergies, age, and sex, to arrive at a focused treatment recommendation…" To view a sample Arkstone report Click Here . The final report will be branded heliosDX upon launch to our clients. To learn more about Arkstone OneChoice®, visit https://arkstonemedical.com/onechoice_reportonechoice

Without artificial intelligence the number of permutations with regard to the potential for disease identification and disease potential identification is endless. Our approach, while costly, we believe significantly enhances medical care while significantly reducing the prospect of undiagnosed disease states. We at heliosDX have determined that we owe this extra effort and cost to our patients and their medical physicians.

heliosDX has also adopted artificial intelligence in other facets of its business. We will use AI internally for training and, externally, for sales/marketing, training and better prepare, in our view, our clients with today's state of the art testing methodologies. We intend to further incorporate Artificial Intelligence into our reporting to patients and physicians above what we are doing with Arkstone. This is still in the implementation stages but, if successful, this is expected to be a first in class solution, and a one of a kind for the diagnostic space. Ashley Sweat, CEO of heliosDX says, "…We plan to utilize Artificial Intelligence in the diagnostic space like never seen before. We are excited about the possibilities…" The video below was created using Artificial Intelligence, and demonstrates one of many ways we will use it externally.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing ("UDT"), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease ("PCR"), and NGS Genetic Testing. [Ashley, would suggest a format in this series consistent throughout.] We [have contracts?] in 44 of the lower 48 states and are looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientifically proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, at least meeting if not exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact:

Ashley Sweat

asweat@heliosdx.com

www.heliosdx.com

Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak . Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary objective and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661576/heliosDX-Adds-Artificial-Intelligence-to-its-Suite-of-Diagnostics-Services-and-Solutions