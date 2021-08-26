Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked solutions, today released its second quarter 2021 results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Continued progress on growth strategy by enhancing Mobi724's brand awareness in key Latam markets

Strengthened management team through the addition of new Chief Revenue Officer

Improved capital position by closing on the first tranche of a loan of $1.15 million for a maximum amount of $2.3 million from the Government of Québec and a private placement of $0.85 million for a total of $2.0 million

Revenue was $0.16 million which was an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year and a quarter-over-quarter decrease of 18%

which was an of compared to the same period last year and a quarter-over-quarter of Operating Costs of $0.88 million increased by 23% compared to second quarter of 2020 and increased by 1% quarter-over-quarter

by compared to second quarter of 2020 and quarter-over-quarter Net Loss of $1.01 million increased by 61% compared to the same period last year and increased by 4% quarter-over-quarter

million by compared to the same period last year and increased by quarter-over-quarter Cash and cash equivalents of $1.26 million as at June 30, 2021

"Our goal is to establish a proper foundation in order to position Mobi724 for future growth and success," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724. "We have made significant progress raising brand awareness amongst the large payment processing networks in our target market of Latam. As we head into the second half of 2021, we expect to continue our company's growth as we begin commercializing existing business agreements and relationships and enter into new agreements."

Outlook

Mobi724's pay for performance business model is especially relevant in today's environment, as sectors globally adopt digital services to focus on efficiency and create a frictionless and all-digital consumer experience. Mobi724's payment-agnostic functionality bodes well into this new reality, and the Company is pursuing opportunities in keeping with prevailing market conditions.

The Company is focused on the following near-term priorities:

Advancing business relationships with large payment processing networks in Latam in order to expand access to the real-time visibility on purchase transactions, to acquire new clients, to accelerate revenues and to add barriers for the entry of competitors.

Building a pipeline across the region by leveraging multiple channels, including Mobi724's growing network of alliances, partners, and subsidiaries.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Q2-2021 Management Discussion and Analysis and Q2-2021 Consolidated Financial Statements. These documents and additional information can be accessed under Mobi724's company profile on www.sedar.com.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

