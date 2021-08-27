Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announces that options to purchase 150,000 common shares of the Company were granted to a director of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.305 per share. The options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the options will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Driven by our guiding principles of being pioneers, innovators and honest, Zedcor is engaged in providing technology-based security & surveillance services in Western and Central Canada. The Company is disrupting the security industry with its three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) rental, service and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: tziniuk@zedcor.ca

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: aladha@zedcor.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94548