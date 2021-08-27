Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") The board of directors of Fjordland reports it has granted 1,025,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.125 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits located in Canada.

Fjordland, as operator, has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec from Quebec Precious Metals. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 235 sq. km.

In collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (formerly High Power Exploration Inc.) and Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit.

Fjordland (42.3%), together with Northwest Copper Corp. (57.7%), operate the West Milligan copper gold project located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper gold mine in central British Columbia.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94631