CS Global Partners: Dominica Starts Construction of New Citizenship by Investment Funded Grammar School

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Parliament Representative from Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne Skerrit, announced that the construction of the new Dominica Grammar School building will commence in the coming weeks. The project, which will be funded by the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, will be climate-resilient to withstand tropical storms. Its structure will consist of four buildings, a football field, a badminton court, a basketball court, advanced science and math labs, and a modern art auditorium.

Dominica's CBI Programme has played a major role in the development of the nation's education sector for several years. A report by PwC concluded that after Hurricane Maria, damage caused to over 15 schools by the category five storm was repaired using CBI funds. According to the federal budget of 2021-2022, the CBI programme is currently aiding the construction of five schools in Dominica with contribution from the Government of Canada.

"Government's continued support of systems and initiatives in the education sector has ensured that learning continues during this challenging period. Government will continue to upgrade our country's educational institutions to ensure they facilitate student learning. In this process, we are also seeking to ensure that programmes of study are aligned with the needs of the economy; promote green technology; and meet the prerequisites of national development and growth," said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in his budget address in July.

Established in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme has not only contributed to the education sector, but backed healthcare initiatives, including the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital, multiple health centres, hurricane-resistant homes and environmentally friendly resorts and villas. It supports the island's commitment to becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation, a feat announced by Prime Minister Skerrit at the United Nations in 2017.

For savvy investors looking for a safe and stable destination for themselves and their families, Dominica's CBI Programme offers a trusted route to second citizenship. The programme has been internationally hailed the best in the world year after year by independent studies like the annual CBI Index. Applicants need only make an economic contribution to the country's Economic Diversification Fund or purchase pre-approved real estate to become citizens of the island - if they pass the necessary security checks.

Once becoming citizens, investors gain access to increased travel freedom to over 140 destinations, alternative business prospects and a second home in a stable democracy with ties to major education hubs like the United States and the United Kingdom.

