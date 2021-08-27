HELSINKI, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel Norway has signed a project agreement with Telenor to upgrade its telecommunications network with 5G technology. The agreement is worth about 12-16 million euros.

Through the project, which runs during 2022, Eltel is strengthening its leading position in the Norwegian market regarding the expansion and modernisation of telecommunications networks through 5G.

Further information:

Elin Otter, Director, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 595 4692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for communication and power networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2020, Eltel had annual sales of about EUR 938 million. The total number of employees currently stands at around 5,200. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-5g-agreement-in-norway-worth-12-16-million-euros,c3404066

The following files are available for download: