Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
WKN: A14NAK ISIN: SE0006509949 Ticker-Symbol: E5E 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
09:15 Uhr
2,065 Euro
+0,137
+7,11 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.08.2021 | 08:10
107 Leser
Eltel signs 5G agreement in Norway worth 12-16 million euros

HELSINKI, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel Norway has signed a project agreement with Telenor to upgrade its telecommunications network with 5G technology. The agreement is worth about 12-16 million euros.

Through the project, which runs during 2022, Eltel is strengthening its leading position in the Norwegian market regarding the expansion and modernisation of telecommunications networks through 5G.

Further information:

Elin Otter, Director, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 595 4692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for communication and power networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2020, Eltel had annual sales of about EUR 938 million. The total number of employees currently stands at around 5,200. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

