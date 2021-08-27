Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2021 | 08:29
68 Leser
Recording of the Latvijas Gaze 6 months 2021 Investor Conference Webinar

On August 26 JSC "Latvijas Gaze" organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the member of management board, CFO Inga Abolina analyzed "Latvijas Gaze" Group's financial results of 6 months 2021 and informed about the key events in the gas market.

The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3DmRGSM, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.?

Additional information:
Romans Tjurins
Vice President Finance
Phone: + (371) 67 369 139
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv

Attachment

  • Webinar 26.08.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a73eb0ca-e2fb-4337-92aa-a3ee42c408a2)

