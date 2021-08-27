Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CS9D ISIN: CA3020461073 Ticker-Symbol: EEZ 
Frankfurt
26.08.21
15:32 Uhr
5,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,94 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXFO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXFO INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CERECOR
CERECOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CERECOR INC2,488+3,15 %
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP0,468+11,96 %
CRADLE RESOURCES LIMITED0,014-10,00 %
EXFO INC5,250-0,94 %
INCOME ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED0,1820,00 %
KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC7,7000,00 %
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP0,194+3,97 %
SIMONA AG800,00+2,56 %
SYKES ENTERPRISES INC45,400-0,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.