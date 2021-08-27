Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7NB ISIN: DK0061273125 Ticker-Symbol: 50O 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
09:13 Uhr
2,950 Euro
-0,250
-7,81 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2021 | 09:29
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 September 2021. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0061273125 (SHAPE) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 





ISIN:       DK0061671955                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:       Shape Robotics, T-ret                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:6                              
         Shareholders in Shape Robotics A/S will be allocated 1    
          subscription right per share held on the record date. 6   
          subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share 
          at the subscription price                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     2 September - 15 September 2021                
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days included):                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   233361                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:    SHAPE T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / First North Denmark / 100                   
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no   MiFID II tick size table                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Share Robotics A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 715,000 new shares of DKK
0.10 and up to 1,137,517 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 9.80
per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 6 September - 17 September 2021,
both days inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John
Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012901
SHAPE ROBOTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.