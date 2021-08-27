First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 September 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061273125 (SHAPE) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061671955 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Shape Robotics, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:6 Shareholders in Shape Robotics A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held on the record date. 6 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 2 September - 15 September 2021 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 233361 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / First North Denmark / 100 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Robotics A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 715,000 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 1,137,517 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 9.80 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 6 September - 17 September 2021, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012901