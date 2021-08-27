Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (295/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 30, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2209 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2022-09-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2022-09-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0016787204 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2209 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB