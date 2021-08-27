Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
27.08.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (295/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect
from August 30, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. 

Trading code    RGKT_2209  
-------------------------------
Expiration date  2022-09-21 
-------------------------------
Last trading date 2022-09-21 
-------------------------------
ISIN        SE0016787204
-------------------------------
Short name     RGKT 2209  
-------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
