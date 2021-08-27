New figures from India paint a better picture for it than other Asian nations, where fossil fuel-based generation accounted for a much bigger share in meeting rising electricity demand in the first six months of this year.From pv magazine India India's electricity demand in the first half of 2021 grew just 3% from the first six months of 2019 levels due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic. This is one of the lowest increases in developing Asia amid the pandemic, according to a new report by London-based research firm Ember. The nation met 72% of the increase in electricity demand with solar ...

