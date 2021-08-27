Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
WKN: A3CYQ2 ISIN: SE0016278303 Ticker-Symbol: 7O41 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
08:06 Uhr
1,348 Euro
-0,001
-0,07 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2021 | 11:17
113 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (297/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Oscar
Properties Holding AB (publ) with effect from 2021-08-30. Last day of trading
is set to 2024-06-28. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

