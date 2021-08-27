Acarix AB: Initial Dan-NICAD II results presented today at ESC

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, August 27, 2021

Initial Dan-NICAD IIresultspresented today at ESC

Study confirms excellent rule-out capacity of CADScor, almost 50% of intermediate CAD risk patients can be deferred from further diagnostic testing.

A large proportion of patients presenting with chronic chest pain have intermediate risk of CAD (Coronary Artery Disease). The ESC guidelines (2019) point out the challenges in establishing a clear strategy for deferral or referral of these patients.

The Dan-NICAD II trial was initiated in January 2018 to assess non-invasive methods in patients referred to Coronary Computed Tomography Angiographydue to symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD, including the novel CADScorSystem from Acarix AB.

The original Dan-NICAD I study demonstrated the high negative predictive value of CADScor in a cohort of 1,675 patients with suspected stable CAD.

The Dan-NICAD II study aims to further establish diagnostic accuracy in additional 1,732 patients in an expanded age group from 30 years with a special focus on intermediate risk patients.

"With the high negative predictive value of 95%, the Dan-NICAD II results confirm the potential of the CADScorSystem for early rule out of CAD.

Interestingly, the CADScorSystem has reclassification properties in intermediate CAD risk patients where almost 50% can be deferred from further testing without increasing obstructive CAD risk. Thus, the CADScorSystem can potentially supplement clinical assessment to guide decisions on the need for further testing." says coordinating investigator, MD Laust Dupont Rasmussen from Gødstrup Hospital, Denmark.

"Today, many patients at intermediate risk of CAD are referred to costly and time-consuming diagnostic tests. The Dan-NICAD II results confirm the strength of CADScor at an early stage of the patients' journey. The intermediate risk patients represent up to 50% of all patients seeking evaluation for stable chest pain" says Per Persson, CEO Acarix

