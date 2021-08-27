Bringing more than 53 years of shipping and returns management experience through the merger of Unifaun, Consignor and Returnado, nShift will unite under leadership of Lars Pedersen as new CEO

nShift (www.nshift.com), global provider of cloud delivery management solutions for e-commerce shops, retailers, manufacturers and 3PL companies, announces its launch.

With over 100+ pre-built third-party integrations into e-commerce and other shippers' most critical IT systems and an unmatched carrier library delivering connectivity into over 700+ carriers, nShift offers customers an end-to-end cloud platform to automate and optimize the entire delivery management process from label creation to delivery tracking and last mile logistics to returns management. nShift's solutions have successfully enabled almost 1 billion annual shipments globally for e-commerce shops, retailers, manufacturers and 3PL companies. Through its extensive carrier library, nShift has unparalleled shipping visibility and reach, unlocking significant scalability for its customers from 1 to millions of shipments annually across the globe.

"I am extremely honored and excited to be joining nShift at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Lars Pedersen, who was recently appointed CEO of nShift. "While our name is changing, we are more committed than ever to continuing to provide the vital connectivity in delivery management, visibility, and efficiency for which our 90,000+ customers rely on us. We are thrilled to announce our new brand together with our latest e-commerce innovations, nShift Checkout and nShift Return (formerly known as Returnado). Our platform enables customers to worry less and ship smarter with up to 10-20% higher e-commerce-shop conversions, 60% fewer delivery related support calls, and 30% increase in repurchase rates on returned products."

Through the acquisition of Returnado, a Stockholm-based e-commerce returns management provider, nShift adds critical technology to its cloud delivery management platform with a streamlined return process for shippers, carriers, and recipients. Returnado's returns expertise spans marquee brands such as Helly Hansen and Asket and demonstrates its significant capabilities to serve a very complicated portion of the logistics value chain.

Marlin Equity Partners and Francisco Partners, two of the world's leading technology investors, will remain the majority stakeholders in nShift.

Peter Chung, a Managing Director at Marlin Equity Partners, said, "We are excited to continue delivering against the nShift mission of enabling our customers to worry less and ship smarter via the Company's collective scale and breadth of its consolidated, end-to-end cloud delivery management platform. Today, e-commerce and other shippers have a singular platform from which they can eliminate geographical barriers to growth and drive supply chain efficiency and visibility all while improving the overall delivery experience for constituents across the logistics value chain."

Petri Oksanen, a Partner at Francisco Partners, added, "This is an exciting step forward and the beginning of the next chapter of transformational growth for nShift. With the recent acquisition and integration of Returnado, we are in a position now more than ever to continue to deliver the very best solutions for our customers and help them solve first-to-last mile logistics challenges, deliver tangible cost savings, and drive innovation in our industry."

About nShift (www.nshift.com)

Established in 2021, nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling the frictionless shipment and return of almost 1 billion shipments across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 450 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Switzerland.

Stakeholders

About Marlin Equity Partners (www.marlinequity.com)

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 170 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London.

About Francisco Partners (www.franciscopartners.com)

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $25 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential.

Companies Which Have Merged to Form nShift (note all now rebranded as part of nShift with immediate effect)

About Returnado

Returnado is a Swedish e-commerce returns management platform launched in 2016. Returnado's solutions optimize the "reverse e-commerce" returns process for retailers and consumers, and provides real-time analytics enabling customers to achieve 30%+ repurchase rates.

About Unifaun

Unifaun provides innovative delivery management solutions to carriers, shippers, and parcel recipients across the European transportation ecosystem. With an extensive partner ecosystem and carrier library, Unifaun enables customers to efficiently deliver almost 300 million shipments annually. Unifaun has over 200 employees across Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Poland.

About Consignor

Consignor supports customers across the delivery processes by making it simpler, quicker, and cost-effective to ship orders to customers and by making delivery a competitive advantage. Consignor provides delivery management solutions, enabled through a wide-ranging carrier library, connecting shippers' websites and warehouses with their customers. Consignor has more than 170 employees across offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Bucharest, and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005148/en/

Contacts:

For international media enquiries please contact:



Benjamin Webb // Amie Smith // Matthew Lloyd

benjamin@deliberate-pr.com // amie@deliberate-pr.com // matthew@deliberate-pr.com

+44 (0) 7930 408 224 // +44 (0) 7718 289 855 // +44 (0) 7533 116 062