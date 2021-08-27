Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Arrests Against Markus Braun (Wirecard AG) and His MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft MBH Successful

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Law firm Leipold successful in enforcing arrests and securing assets of Markus Braun and MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Since August 26th, 2021, it has been read in various media that Markus Braun, former member of the board of the insolvent Wirecard AG, has a million dollar amount in a Munich private bank. The accounts are made out to MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Attorney and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold has already obtained over 60 arrests against MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and, among other things, secured assets at Bethmann Bank, Munich. In total, the law firm, based in Hamburg and Bavaria, has already obtained around 350 arrests against Markus Braun and MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and arrested both liquid assets and real estate abroad. The related main complaints have also been brought. In the last few weeks the Munich public prosecutor's office had to release already frozen assets, so that further assets became available for the clients represented by lawyer Leipold. A total of around EUR 6.6 million. In addition, MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH owns a valuable house in Vienna (worth approx. EUR 20 million). Furthermore, there is supposed to be a foundation abroad, which currently has around 45 million euros in liquid assets. Based on this knowledge, the way of arrests against Mr. Braun or his Vermögensverwaltende GmbH is a possibility to get back lost investor funds. Attorney and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold has specialized in suing for successfully lost investor funds since 2003. You are welcome to email your documents for an initial assessment without obligation and request a corresponding offer.

