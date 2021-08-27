Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Tradegate
27.08.21
13:59 Uhr
0,286 Euro
-0,001
-0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2850,29714:02
0,2860,29814:00
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2021 | 12:32
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Arrests Against Markus Braun (Wirecard AG) and His MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft MBH Successful

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Law firm Leipold successful in enforcing arrests and securing assets of Markus Braun and MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Since August 26th, 2021, it has been read in various media that Markus Braun, former member of the board of the insolvent Wirecard AG, has a million dollar amount in a Munich private bank. The accounts are made out to MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Attorney and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold has already obtained over 60 arrests against MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and, among other things, secured assets at Bethmann Bank, Munich. In total, the law firm, based in Hamburg and Bavaria, has already obtained around 350 arrests against Markus Braun and MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and arrested both liquid assets and real estate abroad. The related main complaints have also been brought. In the last few weeks the Munich public prosecutor's office had to release already frozen assets, so that further assets became available for the clients represented by lawyer Leipold. A total of around EUR 6.6 million. In addition, MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH owns a valuable house in Vienna (worth approx. EUR 20 million). Furthermore, there is supposed to be a foundation abroad, which currently has around 45 million euros in liquid assets. Based on this knowledge, the way of arrests against Mr. Braun or his Vermögensverwaltende GmbH is a possibility to get back lost investor funds. Attorney and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold has specialized in suing for successfully lost investor funds since 2003. You are welcome to email your documents for an initial assessment without obligation and request a corresponding offer.

SOURCE: Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661673/Leipold-Rechtsanwaltskanzlei-Arrests-Against-Markus-Braun-Wirecard-AG-and-His-MB-Beteiligungsgesellschaft-MBH-Successful

WIRECARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.