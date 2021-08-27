DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse to launch 3D Voxel NFT Project 'BlockBots' and Appointment of NFT Advisor

London, UK, 27 August 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain, and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to report the launch of BlockBots ("BlockBots"), a 3D Voxel non-fungible token ("NFT") project currently being developed by portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. ("Indorse"). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Omri Bouton as strategic NFT advisor to Coinsilium.

Highlights:

-- Indorse announces launch of BlockBots, a new 3D Voxel NFT project

-- The IND Token to become integral to the BlockBots project enhancing its utility

-- Coinsilium currently holds 5.3m IND tokens representing 14.12% of circulating supply

-- Multiple benefits to apply for IND token holders, including certain incentives at the BlockBots NFTs salestage

-- Coinsilium appoints Omri Bouton as strategic NFT advisor to the Company

-- Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia and Omri Bouton to advise Indorse on BlockBots launch

About BlockBots

This new NFT project consists of a deflationary collection of 9,998 unique 3D Voxel avatars. Each BlockBot combines specific traits randomly attributed at the time of minting and can be used as an avatar across metaverses, games and other 3D Voxel NFT-compatible environments.

Indorse is in the final stage of the technical development of the smart contracts and 3D art and in the process of building a community of NFT collectors and 3D Voxel fans.

IND tokens will be an integral part of this new NFT project. IND token holders and IND stakers will enjoy multiple benefits throughout various functionalities of BlockBots, including at the NFT sale stage and in the applications to be developed at a later stage.

Indorse also expects that BlockBots will become a major source of utility for the IND token.

The Indorse community blog post related to BlockBots can be seen here: https://blog.indorse.io/ launch-of-blockbots-a-3d-voxel-nft-avatar-project-e996a8c303a2

Disclosure

Indorse is a Coinsilium equity portfolio company and advisory client. Coinsilium currently holds a 10% interest in the issued share capital of Indorse. Coinsilium also holds approximately 5.3m IND tokens representing approximately 14.12% of the current IND circulating supply.

Appointment of NFT Advisor

As the Company continues to grow its footprint in the NFT space, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Omri Bouton, Crypto, Blockchain and IP lawyer at Sheridans (London, UK), as a strategic advisor to Coinsilium.

Omri describes himself as a lawyer by day and a 'CryptoPunk' (#6013) by night. Omri specialises in financial technology, cryptographic assets, distributed ledger technology and other forms of distributed file systems, intellectual property rights, and related commercial matters, and combines the above areas to assist clients with launching and structuring their NFT projects. These clients include talent operating in the creative, sports, and esports industries, as well as marketplaces and service providers operating within the space.

Omri is dual qualified and has gathered substantial experience advising on cryptographic assets and distributed ledger technology, including blockchain, by qualifying and working as a financial technology lawyer in Gibraltar, before moving back to London.

In addition to the above, Omri also focuses on exploring, from a legal perspective, the commercial opportunities brought by immersive technologies, particularly augmented reality.

Omri Bouton commented: "I am delighted to be joining the Coinsilium team. Coinsilium is an established player in the 'traditional' crypto space and has now positioned itself competitively in this relatively new facet of the industry, with the launch of the Nifty Labs development studio in Gibraltar as well as the Gibraltar NFT Genesis Collection, partnering with talented professionals such as Indorse, and promoting the establishment of the industry through a number of initiatives such as "NFTVisionhack", the global NFT hackathon.

I also look forward to working alongside Eddy Travia and the Indorse team to fulfil BlockBots' potential as a true representation of technological convergence, capable of providing holders/players with outstanding value by leveraging NFTs, distributed file systems, Web3.0, and immersive technologies."

Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "The first half of 2021 has seen an explosion of interest in NFTs, with NFT sales volumes across multiple blockchains reaching USD2.47bn over the period. We are very pleased to see Indorse taking the lead with this exciting and ambitious project among the innovators and creators of the NFT and Metaverse space.

We are also delighted to be welcoming Omri Bouton as an advisor to the Company and we look forward to working with him and benefiting from his guidance and expertise, specifically in relation to BlockBots as well as Coinsilium's recently launched 'Gibraltar Genesis Collection' NFT project, and the 'NFT on Bitcoin' marketplace currently in development by Nifty Labs, our NFT development studio in partnership with Indorse."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

Terminology

"Artificial Intelligence" (AI): Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, as opposed to the natural intelligence displayed by humans or animals. Some popular accounts use the term artificial intelligence to describe machines that mimic cognitive functions that humans associate with the human mind, such as learning and problem solving.

"Avatar": An avatar is a graphical representation of a user or the user's character or persona. It may take either a two-dimensional form as an icon in Internet forums and other online communities or a three-dimensional form as in games or virtual worlds.

"Augmented Reality" (AR): Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information. AR can be defined as a system that incorporates three basic features: a combination of real and virtual worlds, real-time interaction, and accurate 3D registration of virtual and real objects.

"Metaverse": The Metaverse is a collective virtual shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet.

"NFT" or Non-Fungible Token: A unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

"Voxel" or "Voxel Art": Voxel art is a type of art form where 3D models are constructed entirely out of 3D cubes called voxels. Artists are able to create these voxel models using a special type of software called a voxel editor.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services, and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

