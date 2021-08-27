National Renewable Energy Laboratory researchers have studied which tech offers the lowest levelized cost of energy to provide the US Western Interconnection grid with electricity when wind and solar are not available. They assumed 85% renewables penetration and determined that geologic hydrogen storage and natural gas combined-cycle plants with carbon capture storage are the cheapest options for 120-hour discharge applications. ?Researchers at the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have assessed the cost and performance of most long-duration energy storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...