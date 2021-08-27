Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
27.08.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd

Nasdaq Stockholm has, based on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, 
 decided to terminate the cash equity membership of the UK entity Hudson River 
 Trading Europe Ltd. The membership will expire as of August 31, 2021.     
Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd has traded with member ID HRT the INET Trading 
 System.                                    
Member:               Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd       
INET ID:              HRT                     
Last day of trading:        31st of August, 2021            



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda  
 Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 77 8561 6500 or +44 (0) 20 
 3753 2195.                                   
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

