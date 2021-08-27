Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd

Nasdaq Helsinki has, based on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of the UK entity Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd. The membership will expire as of August 31, 2021. Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd has traded with member ID HRT the INET Trading System. Member: Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd INET ID: HRT Last day of trading: 31st of August, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 77 8561 6500 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012982