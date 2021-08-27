Highlands College Extends 2021 Evening Program Registration

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Highlands College is happy to announce that their Evening Program will continue this fall, with the enrollment deadline being extended to August 24th. The two-year Evening Program allows students to pursue their interests in ministry and Christ-centered leadership, while also balancing life's other commitments.

"We established the Evening Program in order to expand biblically-based leadership teaching to learners who may not be able to attend a traditional program," said Mark Rodell, Executive Director of Recruitment at Highlands College. "The program was created to be adaptable to our students' needs, whether that be a way to enhance their current career calling or even transition to full-time ministry work."

This year, the enrollment deadline for the Evening Program has been extended to August 24th to allow students even more flexibility around the decision to further their biblically-based education. Within the Evening Program, students can choose between two distinct tracks, depending on their future career goals. In the post-secondary market experiencing enrollment stress and decline, Highlands College is growing faster than other Christian colleges or ministry training schools.

"In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, we want to give potential students the most time and flexibility as possible around the enrollment process," said Blaine Lindsey, Executive Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Highlands College. "This program was made to fit into the busy lives of adult learners and we want to accommodate that."

While Evening Program classes are traditionally held at Highlands College campuses around Alabama, evening students living in the state of Alabama are able to enroll as fully remote students this year to fit the needs of those with full-time jobs or other responsibilities.

"Our mission with the Evening Program was to create flexibility for non-traditional students, so the remote option is an extension of that vision," said Michael Mardis, Executive Director of Enrollment Services at Highlands College. "Accessibility is a priority for us at Highlands. We want to ensure that our students feel supported no matter what their unique circumstances may be."

For more information about the Highlands College Evening Program, visit the Evening Program FAQ.

About Highlands College

Highlands College is a biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the Church with leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by fulfilling the Great Commission. For more information, visit highlandscollege.com.

