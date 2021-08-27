Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2021) - Sev.en Energy AG ("Sev.en Group") announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") in connection with the disposition of 2,472,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Corsa Coal Corp. (the "Issuer") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Through a series of transactions between June 3, 2021 and August 26, 2021, Sev.en Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Seven Met Coal Corp ("Sev.en Met"), disposed of an aggregate of 2,472,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 2.39 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Disposition"). As a result of the Disposition, Sev.en Group's beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares was reduced by more than two percent (2%) of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares.

All 2,472,000 Common Shares were disposed of as disclosed on SEDI (System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders) for an aggregate amount of CA$ 1,061,443.15.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Sev.en Group, through a wholly wholly-owned subsidiary, Sev.en Met, indirectly owned 16,244,765 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Disposition, Sev.en Group indirectly owns 13,772,765 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Disposition, Sev.en Group's beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares was reduced by more than two percent (2%) of the Issuer's outstanding Common Shares.

Sev.en Group took advantage of elevated share price and disposed part of its minority stake in Corsa Coal. Nevertheless, Sev.en Group remains committed to developing its presence in metallurgical coal space. Sev.en Group may, directly or indirectly, purchase, and subsequently sell, securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market, in private transactions or otherwise, depending on market conditions and other factors material to its investment decisions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The Issuer's head office is located at 1576 Stoystown Rd., PO Box 260, Friedens, PA 15541. For inquiries or a copy of the Early Warning Report required under Canadian provincial securities legislation, a copy of which will also be filed on www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile, please use the contact details set out below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to Sev.en Group and its joint actors' potentially acquiring or selling securities of the Issuer. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such risks include, but are not limited to: stock market volatility; general economic, political and public health conditions and changes in applicable laws. All such factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Sev.en Group and its joint actors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on his behalf, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

Sev.en Energy AG

Zollstrasse 82 9494

Schaan, Liechtenstein

Email: info@7energy.com

Contact person: Gabriela Sáricková Benešová

Telephone Number: +420 725 327 758

