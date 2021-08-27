DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on August 26, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on August 26, 2021 27-Aug-2021 / 13:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on August 26, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on August 26, 2021.

Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda:

Item 1: On approval of Action Plan Progress Report on Company Non-Core Assets Sale for 6 months of 2021.

Adopted resolution:

To approve the Action Plan Progress Report on RusHydro Non-Core Assets Sale for 6 months of 2021 as per Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes.

Item 2: On approval of the Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for the first half-year of 2021.

Adopted resolution:

Approve the report on the implementation of the RusHydro annual integrated purchasing program for the first half-year of 2021 (Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes) .

Item 3: On approval of the new revision of the Methodology for Determining the Risk Appetite of RusHydro Group.

Adopted resolution:

Approve the new revision of the Methodology for Determining the Risk Appetite of RusHydro Group (Schedule No 3 to the Minutes).

Item 4: On consideration of issues materially important for the Company:

4.1. On the Status of Execution of the Priority Projects for the Construction of Facilities in the Far East (for the first half-year of 2021).

Adopted resolution:

To take into consideration the information on the progress status of priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East as of June 30, 2021 (Schedule No. 4 to the Minutes).

4.2. Confidential.

Adopted resolution: Confidential.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 120945 EQS News ID: 1229471 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2021 07:53 ET (11:53 GMT)