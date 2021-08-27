Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Extraordinary Exercise Period for Allarity Therapeutics series TO 3 (448/21)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S equity rights TO 3 have an Extraordinary Exercise
Period between 30 August 2021 - 13 September 2021. The Extraordinary Exercise
Period terminates the subsequent exercise periods. 

Security name: Allarity Therapeutics TO 3
------------------------------------------
Short name:   ALLR TO 3         
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   DK0061552270       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  229349          
------------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO 3 gives the holder the right to subscribe 
     for one (1) new share in Allarity Therapeutics A/S during the     
     subscription period stated below. The subscription price shall be SEK 
     1,70 per share.                            
    The board of directors have, in accordance with previously communicated 
     entitlement based on the increase in the Company's shares to SEK 2,00 
     or more calculated as average VWAP over 10 trading days, determined an 
     extraordinary exercise window of 10 trading days in which warrants   
     shall be exercised. Warrants that are not exercised in the exercise  
     window thus determined shall become null and void without compensation 
     or payment of any kind to the Warrant holders. In the event that the  
     price of the Company's shares should decrease to less than SEK 2,00  
     during the exercise window, the board of directors shall at its    
     discretion be entitled to cancel the extraordinary exercise window and 
     the warrants shall following such cancellation remain in full force and
     effect. Any funds paid to the Company prior to such cancellation shall 
     be repaid.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The Warrants may be exercised in the exercise window as follows:    
iption 30 August 2021 - 13 September 2021                   
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  9 September 2021                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.
