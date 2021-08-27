Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Extraordinary Exercise Period for Allarity Therapeutics series TO 3 (448/21)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S equity rights TO 3 have an Extraordinary Exercise Period between 30 August 2021 - 13 September 2021. The Extraordinary Exercise Period terminates the subsequent exercise periods. Security name: Allarity Therapeutics TO 3 ------------------------------------------ Short name: ALLR TO 3 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: DK0061552270 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 229349 ------------------------------------------ Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO 3 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Allarity Therapeutics A/S during the subscription period stated below. The subscription price shall be SEK 1,70 per share. The board of directors have, in accordance with previously communicated entitlement based on the increase in the Company's shares to SEK 2,00 or more calculated as average VWAP over 10 trading days, determined an extraordinary exercise window of 10 trading days in which warrants shall be exercised. Warrants that are not exercised in the exercise window thus determined shall become null and void without compensation or payment of any kind to the Warrant holders. In the event that the price of the Company's shares should decrease to less than SEK 2,00 during the exercise window, the board of directors shall at its discretion be entitled to cancel the extraordinary exercise window and the warrants shall following such cancellation remain in full force and effect. Any funds paid to the Company prior to such cancellation shall be repaid. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The Warrants may be exercised in the exercise window as follows: iption 30 August 2021 - 13 September 2021 perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 9 September 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.