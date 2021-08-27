Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKNC ISIN: SE0008216303 Ticker-Symbol: 66M 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
13:32 Uhr
0,126 Euro
+0,003
+2,03 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN MOTION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAN MOTION AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2021 | 15:05
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clean Motion AB (449/21)

With effect from August 30, 2021, the unit rights in Clean Motion AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 10, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CLEMO UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016786537              
Order book ID:  233448                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 30, 2021, the paid subscription units in Clean Motion
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLEMO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016786545              
Order book ID:  233449                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
CLEAN MOTION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.