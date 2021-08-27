Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clean Motion AB (449/21)

With effect from August 30, 2021, the unit rights in Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 10, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CLEMO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016786537 Order book ID: 233448 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 30, 2021, the paid subscription units in Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLEMO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016786545 Order book ID: 233449 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB