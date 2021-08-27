Anzeige
Freitag, 27.08.2021
International Business Time: InnoCan Pharma ist die Nr. 1 in der Exosomenforschung!
WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
27.08.21
13:38 Uhr
0,033 Euro
+0,013
+64,00 %
GlobeNewswire
27.08.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cyber Security 1 AB TO1 (450/21)

At the request of Cyber Security 1 AB, equity rights will be traded on First
North as from August 30, 2021. 

Security name: Cyber Security 1 TO1
Short name:   CYB1 TO1      
ISIN code:   SE0016276695    
Orderbook ID:  233309       

Terms:                                     
    Possession of one (1) warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to the 
     subscription of one (1) new share in Cyber Security 1 AB during the  
     subscription period from and including July 25, 2022, up to and    
     including August 8, 2021. The subscription price per share is EUR 0,01.
Subscr 25 July 2022 - 8 August 2022                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
Last  4 August 2022                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call +46 08-503 01
550
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
