- (PLX AI) - Peloton shares bounced off premarket lows, taking back some of its post-earnings losses, after Bank of America analysts upgraded their recommendation on the stock.
- • BofA raised Peloton to buy from neutral, with price target raised to $138 from $135
- • Earlier, Peloton fell more than 10% premarket after cutting its bike price and margin outlook and issuing guidance for the next quarter that was below expectations
- • Six months from now, Peloton subscription adds will be more important for the stock than margins, BofA said
PELOTON INTERACTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de