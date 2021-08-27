WWIN ECOSYSTEM: New Type of NFT to be Released as the NFT Market Reaches $1 billion in monthly Sales

August 2021 NFT sales break records as Thai group WinWinWin is poised to introduce the first Sacred Amulet NFTs and Blockchain-based Marketplace.

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / NFT sales took a dip in April and May of this year prompting detractors of the fledgling industry to declare that its short time in the spotlight was over. However, the industry has been on a steady rise since June culminating in sales of NFTs topping $1 BN in August 2021.

Led by Cryptopunks, which is a set of 10,000 unique low-resolution character NFTs, the NFT industry is proving to be durable no matter the price of Bitcoin. In fact, Cryptopunks are in such high demand currently that they are selling for a minimum of $262,662 on their marketplace, and leading other NFTs prices higher as well.

With such lofty prices being paid by eager collectors, many new types of NFTs are entering the marketplace. Gaming, sports and entertainment NFT companies are everywhere and even art galleries are looking to cash in by digitizing their artwork and selling them in limited edition NFTs.

The next wave appears to be companies selling NFT versions of existing collectables or NFTs that can fit into an existing real-world collector marketplace. NFTs can give new life to collector marketplaces and in some cases increase growth considerably.

The WinWinWin (WWIN) project from Thailand is about to offer a perfect example of real-world collector's marketplaces being targeted, with their Sacred NFTs (SNFTs) and SNFT marketplace, aimed at transforming and modernizing the $1.25 billion per year Sacred Thai amulets industry.

The Thai Sacred Amulet market expands across Thailand and Asia, with hundreds of thousands of collectors paying six figures for the most powerful and scarce amulets. Although the market is robust, doing business does not come without its glaring shortfalls. They include an inability to track sale price history, authenticity, and the arbitrary cost of intermediaries. These issues limit sales and market growth. A team of highly experienced and respected professionals in both the blockchain and the Sacred Thai Amulet industries have come together to offer solutions that include the WWIN SNFTs, the world's first SNFT marketplace, and their WWIN cryptocurrency.

WWIN aims to transform this hundreds of years old marketplace into one that is safer, easier to navigate, and extremely convenient. Their focus is on existing buyers, sellers and collectors, and new ones who either never knew about the industry or who have been reluctant to enter because of the current problems.

Buddhist Amulets have a special place in Thai culture, and Thai people revere and worship them. For this reason, the WWIN team added numerous industry experts in the Thai amulet industry to help create high quality, limited edition SNFT's that will be blessed on video by high-profile Buddhist monks. This ensures that SNFT's released and minted by WWIN are true to the core values of the sacred amulet market. In addition, Edward DeLeon, an internationally recognized crypto expert, is helping guide the team as they bridge the gap between religion and technology.

The project recently reached out to private investors and conducted two private sale rounds, both of which sold out quickly. Those tokens will be locked at the time of listing. On September 6th, 2021, there will be a public sale round open to the general public. This allows those looking to get involved in the newly forming SNFT niche, to secure an early spot in the community. As evidenced by the recent surge in NFT popularity and trading volume, there is clearly a demand for new and innovative NFT products.

The project will be hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, which offers high-speed transactions and low fees. As soon as the public presale concludes, a listing will commence on PancakeSwap. Users will then be able to buy, sell, and trade WWIN token, the native token, the token of utility in the WWIN ecosystem.

"Being able to assign ownership and value to religious artefacts is a wonderful advancement and a great responsibility that we take seriously. Our commitment to our investors and community is to remain transparent while maintaining the highest quality in regards to the blessing and minting of our SNFT's. With the official launch of the WWIN ecosystem and its native token, users will be able to participate in the transformation of an ancient religious tradition, as it is modernized and expanded. These sacred amulets will be digitized and distributed fairly and openly across the decentralized web, giving access to all who wish to experience their power and enjoyment. We look forward to building an entirely new market and community as we push the abilities of blockchain technology to improve important aspects of our lives." says Peter Corp Dyrendal, WWIN team spokesman.

You can find out more about the WWIN Ecosystem at:

Website: winwinwintoken.com

Telegram English language community: t.me/WinWinWin_EN

Telegram Thai language community: t.me/winwinwin_TH

Announcements Channel: t.me/winwinwin_news

Twitter: twitter.com/winwinwinoffic1

Facebook: facebook.com/3win.official

Medium: medium.com/@winwinwin.official

Contact: J Dang

Email: 3wintoken@gmail.com

SOURCE: WWIN ECOSYSTEM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661685/New-Type-of-NFT-to-be-Released-as-the-NFT-Market-Reaches-1-billion-in-monthly-Sales