Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Sanctioned by the Court



27.08.2021 / 17:08

27 August 2021

Recommended Cash Offer

for

Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog")

by

Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas")

Scheme of Arrangement Sanctioned by the Court

Further to the announcement made by Dialog and Renesas on 16 August 2021, Dialog is pleased to announce that the Court has today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") by which the recommended cash acquisition by Renesas of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition") is being implemented.

The Scheme will become Effective upon the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to take place after 6.30 p.m. (London time) on 30 August 2021 (the "Effective Date").

Dialog confirms that the Scheme Record Time is 6.30 p.m. (London time) on the Effective Date, which shall be the last day of dealings in, and registration of transfers of, the Dialog Shares (other than the registration of the transfer of the Dialog Shares to Renesas pursuant to the Scheme and the ordinary settlement of already executed trades within Clearstream) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE").

The trading of Dialog Shares on the FSE will be suspended prior to the commencement of trading hours of the FSE on 31 August 2021. Once suspended, it is expected that the FSE will terminate the trading of Dialog Shares on the FSE after the end of trading hours of the FSE on 31 August 2021, and the FSE will subsequently cancel the listing of Dialog Shares in due course thereafter.

Settlement of the consideration to which any Scheme Shareholder is entitled will be effected by way of payment through Clearstream and relevant CI Holders' respective depository banks (or, if relevant, through despatch of cheques) as soon as reasonably practicable and in any event not later than 13 September 2021. To ensure that relevant trades entered into prior to the suspension of dealings in Dialog Shares have settled within Clearstream, the record time set for entitlements to payments of cash consideration in respect of Clearstream Interests is 6.00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on 2 September 2021.

A further announcement will be made in due course when the Scheme has become Effective. The expected timetable of principal events for the Acquisition remains as set out in the announcement published by Dialog and Renesas on 16 August 2021. If any of the expected times and/or dates set out in the published timetable change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Dialog Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

Full details of the Acquisition are set out in the scheme document published on 8 March 2021 (the "Scheme Document"). Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries: Dialog

Mark Tyndall

Jose Cano

+49 (0) 1727 226 409

+44 (0) 1793 756 961 J.P. Morgan Cazenove

(Financial adviser and corporate broker to Dialog)

Bill Hutchings, James Robinson



+44 (0) 207 742 4000 Qatalyst Partners

(Financial adviser to Dialog)

Jason DiLullo, Peter Spofforth



+44 (0) 203 700 8820 FTI Consulting

(PR adviser to Dialog)

Matt Dixon, Rob Mindell



+ 44 (0) 203 727 1000

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961