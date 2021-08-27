SB Energy Texas Project Secures Long-Term PPA With Mitsui and Co. Energy Marketing and Services

SAN FRANCISCO / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / SB Energy announces a long-term Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Mitsui and Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA), Inc. ("MEMS"; a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, Ltd.) to deliver energy from its 418MWp Juno solar project in Borden County, Texas. This month, Juno begins its full commercial ramp-up to provide energy to both MEMS and Lower Colorado River Authority ("LCRA").

"Juno is an important project for MEMS as we work to ensure strong, reliable power generation in Texas. We are dedicated to strengthening renewable energy and working with strong partners such as SB Energy," said Eiji Yanagawa, President and CEO of MEMS.

Rich Hossfeld, Co-CEO of SB Energy, said, "This project will power the equivalent of nearly 40,000 homes with reliable American energy, not only helping make the Texas grid more reliable but reducing the grid's carbon footprint. We're proud to partner with such a forward-looking company as MEMS."

Juno is one of the five projects composing SB Energy's initial 1.7GW portfolio that SB Energy announced financial close on earlier this year. Juno is the first to reach commercial operations, followed shortly by the remaining four projects over the next seven months.

ABOUT SB ENERGY

SB Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., is a leading utility-scale solar, energy storage, and technology platform. We develop, construct, and own and operate some of the largest and most technically advanced renewable projects across the United States. SB Energy's mission is to provide flexible renewable energy at scale, accelerating the global energy transition, and benefiting our planet, customers, communities, and people.

For more information, visit http://www.sbenergy.com .

Media Contact:

+1.626.607.1220

press@sbenergy.com

SOURCE: SB Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661795/SB-Energy-Texas-Project-Secures-Long-Term-PPA-With-Mitsui-and-Co-Energy-Marketing-and-Services