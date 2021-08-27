Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2021) - Credo Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its common shares on a basis of one (1) new share for five (5) old shares effective August 4, 2021.

The Company has also appointed as its transfer agent, Capital Transfer Agency, 390 Bay Street, Suite 920, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y2. A letter of transmittal will be mailed to shareholders.

The Company has filed a Material Change Report on SEDAR.

