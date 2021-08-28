Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2021) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission a Replacement Prospectus for the offer (Offer) of between 50,000,000 and 62,500,000 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDI) over equivalent common shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.20 per CDI to raise between A$10,000,000 and A$12,500,000 (Replacement Prospectus). The Replacement Prospectus also contained an ancillary offer to unsecured noteholders of the Company.

The Replacement Prospectus provided that the Offer would close at 7:00pm AEST on 26 August 2021.

The Company has now extended the Closing Date of Offer from 7:00pm AEST on 26 August 2021 until 7:00pm AEST on 16 September 20211.

For Further Information

James W. Hamilton

Investor Relations Service

Ph: +1-416-471-4494

jim@besra.com

1 This Closing Date remains subject to the conditions stipulated for the Indicative Timetable as specified in the Replacement Prospectus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94783