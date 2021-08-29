Domo Tactical Communications (DTC): DTC LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT

DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES 2X1W SOFTWARE DEFINED RADIO & WUI AT DSEI 2021

Registered office Fusion 2, 1100 Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7AB, United Kingdom, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), the wireless communications specialist, is launching its Software Defined Radio 2x1W Plain (SOL8SDR2x1W-P) at DSEI 2021.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P is designed to meet the requirements of unmanned platforms, enabling high-speed, long-range, encrypted links for the reliable transfer of video, audio, data, and general IP network traffic in real-time environments all within a low size, weight and power compact enclosure.

Fundamental to DTC's advantage is the industry leading MeshUltra family of Tactical MANET Mesh waveforms interoperable across all DTC platforms. The SOL8SDR2x1W-P utilises MeshUltra to provide High Bandwidth communication in challenging, dynamic, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) environments where our users operate. MeshUltra Waveform is spectrally efficient and can operate at various RF channel bandwidths from 1.25 MHz, 1.5 MHz, 1.75 MHz, 2.5 MH to 20 MHz. With adaptive modulation up to 64QAM, DTC's MeshUltra supports data rates of up to 87Mbps.

Following the success of the DTC MeshUltra MANET waveform, DTC's new MeshUltra-X waveform offers optimized performance for large networks of up to 144 radios, operating in channels as narrow as 1.25MHz and on a single frequency. Perfectly meeting the needs of large drone swarms and applications where a large number of radios need to operate efficiently in a limited spectrum.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P joins DTC's versatile family of IP Mesh and point-to-point (P2P) COFDM radios. DTC's RF products include radios to suit every class of unmanned system and mission profile. Based on DTC's game-changing SOL8 Software Defined Radio (SDR), the SOL8SDR2x1W-P is equally at home operating as a Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) IP Mesh node, a P2P COFDM Transmitter or a P2P receiver to a tablet PC.

With very low power consumption, the SOL8SDR2x1W-P includes a rich set of interface options including native Ethernet, dual USB and serial as well as an audio headset interface.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P is not the only DTC launch at DSEI. A new revolutionary Web User Interface (WUI) will be revealed for the NETNode Phase 5 and SDR IP Mesh families with future integration into the SOL7 COFDM Receiver and Transmitter range.

The new WUI, with its contemporary look and enhanced ease-of-use, will mean a more intuitive user experience for DTC customers, whether on PC, tablet or phone. Features include a customisable dashboard and simpler performance information, brand apps such as tactical display and telemetry controller and an easier way of creating new configurations.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P and new Web User Interface will be on stand H2-806 during DSEI 2021, alongside our comprehensive portfolio of Video and IP products. For more information, please visit domotactical.comor email info@domotactical.com.

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

A subsidiary of Codan Communications, DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications.

DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, and Border Control. DTC's high-performance systems enable our customers to securely monitor, communicate and share information with confidence in complex environments and in the most demanding situations.

In the most demanding situations, demand the best!

