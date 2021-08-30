

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corp. (NE) said Sunday that all personnel onboard the Pacific Sharav, Noble Globetrotter I, and Noble Globetrotter II ultra-deepwater drillships in the US Gulf of Mexico are safe and accounted for following Hurricane Ida.



Each rig successfully secured its respective well in progress and took evasive actions to avoid the storm's path. Of the three, the Noble Globetrotter II is the only vessel that encountered hurricane-force conditions, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that the vessel maintained stability throughout the weather event and is operating on its own power with functional marine and safety systems.



