- (PLX AI) - Adesso half year revenue EUR 322.4 million.
- • half year EBITDA EUR 55.7 million
- • half year EBITDA margin 17.8%
- • half year EPS EUR 4.9
- • Depending on actual licence sales, Adesso stands a chance of exceeding the original guidance, company says
- • However, the pandemic-related reluctance of individual insurance companies to make major investment decisions that was seen in the previous year could repeat itself in the event of a fourth wave of the pandemic
- • Says sales target for 2021 of more than EUR 600 million appears to be well within reach
- • Keeps EBITDA margin target of at least 12.0 % and its EBITDA forecast of over EUR 89 million
