Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Rekord-Ergebnis und perfekte Positionierung am Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
30.08.21
08:00 Uhr
14,305 Euro
+0,080
+0,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,10514,33008:44
14,14014,30008:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2021 | 07:41
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A

With this acquisition, the Company will enhance itsoffering in the construction segment, gaining greater in-house capabilities,control over the value chain,and market shareopportunities.

London, August 30, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the execution of an agreement to purchase 90% of the capital stock of Sampierana S.p.A., a privately-owned Italian company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of earthmoving machines, undercarriages and spare parts, and to obtain 100% control of the company over four years following closing of the transaction.

The debt and cash free consideration for the total transaction will be equal to €101.8 million subject to certain closing and post-closing adjustments. The consideration will be funded with available cash on hand of CNH Industrial. Closing is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"This latest strategic acquisition will further accelerate the profitable growth of our construction equipment business. Sampierana's exceptional portfolio solidifies our presence in critical market segments and provides our dealers and customers access to industry-leading products backed by our brand, distribution, and manufacturing experience," said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial. "I want to thank Stefano Pampalone, President Construction, and his team, both for driving this deal to completion and for their excellent work turning around our construction business, rightsizing the footprint and returning it to profitability - an impressive achievement given the challenging period."

Recognized in the construction sector for its line of Eurocomach mini and midi excavators and for special undercarriages, Sampierana Group has recorded excellent performance year-over-year, particularly in Europe, and is acknowledged for its reliability, quality and innovative technology. Its broad product portfolio, high customization capacity, and existing electric power prototypes are an ideal fit with CNH Industrial's customer-centric and sustainable approach, and substantially augment the Company's in-house product and technology offerings.
This acquisition will enable CNH Industrial's Construction Equipment business to integrate Eurocomach mini and midi excavators, Sampierana undercarriages and spare parts into its current product portfolio alongside those of its existing third-party OEM partners. It confirms CNH Industrial's commitment to invest in and grow its construction equipment business, better positioning it in the high-demand mini and midi excavator market.

Sampierana is based in Italy with its headquarters and production sites. Furthermore, it operates a fully controlled subsidiary with production facilities in Kunshan, China.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Contacts:

Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20210830_PR_CNH_Industrial_CE_Sampierana (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7b1a63f-6b03-4757-ac2e-f416bd76f03a)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.