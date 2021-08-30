Anzeige
Montag, 30.08.2021
WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
PR Newswire
30.08.2021 | 08:16
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the three Tyra East wellhead and riser platforms have arrived safely at the Tyra field in Denmark.

Earlier this summer HTV (Heavy Transport Vessel) BigRoll Beaufort sailed from the Sembcorp Marine construction yard in Singapore with the three topsides, headed directly to the Tyra field. The 16.000 kilometers long voyage went according to plan and schedule. At the Tyra field, the world's largest crane vessel, Sleipnir, is now in position to lift the three topsides off the vessel and onto the jackets. The lifting of the topsides will be followed by an installation period scheduled to take place during September. Progress on the five remaining platforms continues per schedule to meet the first gas date in Q2 2023.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco--arrival-of-tyra-topsides,c3405732

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/noreco/i/arrival-bigroll-tyra-field-2,c2948430

Arrival BigRoll Tyra Field 2

https://news.cision.com/noreco/i/arrival-bigroll-tyra-field,c2948431

Arrival BigRoll Tyra Field

© 2021 PR Newswire
